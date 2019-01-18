TV program notes -- week of Jan. 27, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Jan. 27 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, Jan. 28, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "The King." In filmmaker Eugene Jarecki's documentary, Elvis Presley's 1963 Rolls-Royce serves as the vehicle for a musical road trip that traces the singer's rise and fall -- and uses his career as a metaphor for the country he left behind. Participants include Alec Baldwin, Rosanne Cash, Ethan Hawke and Chuck D. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-14/L -- parents strongly cautioned; strong coarse language).



Friday, Feb. 1, 9-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Marnie." This episode of the series "Great Performances at the Met" features composer Nico Muhly's reimagining of Winston Graham's 1961 novel about a woman with multiple identities (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Saturday, Feb. 2, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord." From St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis presides at Mass on the feast of the Presentation of the Lord (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, Feb. 2, 8-10 p.m. EST (EWTN) "St. Rose of Lima." A dramatization of the faith journey of Isabel Flores de Oliva (1586-1617), whose exemplary life would lead to her canonization as St. Rose of Lima, the first saint of the Americas (TV-Y -- all children).



