Catholics must continue seeking pardon for anti-Judaism, pope says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- A few decades of respectful Catholic-Jewish dialogue pale in comparison to "19 centuries of Christian anti-Judaism," Pope Francis said, so Catholics must continue to ask forgiveness and forge new bonds of respect and friendship with the Jewish community.



"We must work with greater intensity to ask pardon and repair the damage," the pope said in an introduction to a new Italian book of Christian and Jewish commentaries on passages from the first five books of the Bible, which are known collectively as the Torah or Pentateuch.



Pope Francis said the volume of commentaries, "The Bible of Friendship," is an important tool for helping Catholics recognize the Jewish roots of their faith and for promoting concrete Catholic-Jewish cooperation in helping others.



"It is of vital importance for Christians to discover and foster knowledge of the Jewish tradition in order to understand themselves more authentically," the pope said, and studying the Bible is an essential part of that effort.



Reading the Hebrew Scriptures together, he said, helps people discover the richness of the word of God. "The common objective will be to witness together to the love of the Father throughout the world."



"The values, traditions and great ideas that characterize Judaism and Christianity must be placed at the service of humanity without ever forgetting the sacredness and authenticity of friendship," he said.



"For Jews as for Christians there is no doubt that love of God and love for one's neighbor summarize all the commandments," he said. "Therefore, Jews and Christians must feel like brothers and sisters, united by the same God and by a rich, common spiritual patrimony on which to base and continue to build the future."



