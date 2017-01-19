Featured

  • Order of Malta's grand master resigns at pope's request

    On: 1/25/2017, Cindy Wooden  , In:  World

    VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- After weeks of very public tensions with the Vatican, the head of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta accepted Pope Francis' request that he submit his resignation. The order's communications office confirmed Jan. 25 that Fra ...

    More

Featured

  • Order of Malta's grand master resigns at pope's request

    On: 1/25/2017, Cindy Wooden  , In:  World

    VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- After weeks of very public tensions with the Vatican, the head of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta accepted Pope Francis' request that he submit his resignation. The order's communications office confirmed Jan. 25 that Fra ...

    More

  • Christian unity requires learning from each other, pope says

    On: 1/25/2017, Cindy Wooden  , In:  World

    VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Divided Christians need to recognize the gifts God has given to other communities and learn from them "without waiting for the others to learn first," Pope Francis said. Leading an ecumenical evening prayer service Jan. 25 for ...

    More

  • Trump signs memorandum on building border wall

    On: 1/25/2017, Barb Fraze  , In:  Nation

    WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with the country's security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. "This will stem the flow of drugs, crime and illegal ...

    More
Breaking
   
   
Latest News

Pro-life leaders praise House vote to make Hyde Amendment permanent


WASHINGTON (CNS) -- U.S. House passage of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, making the 41-year-old Hyde Amendment permanent, puts the country "one step closer to getting the federal government out of the business of paying for abortion once and for all," said the president of National Right to Life.

Read more

Christian unity requires learning from each other, pope says


VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Divided Christians need to recognize the gifts God has given to other communities and learn from them "without waiting for the others to learn first," Pope Francis said. Leading an ecumenical evening prayer service Jan. 25 for the close of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis said Christians must overcome the "temptations of self-absorption that prevent us from perceiving how the Holy Spirit is at work outside our familiar surroundings," including in the lives of other Christian communities.

Read more

Trump signs memorandum on building border wall


WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with the country's security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. "This will stem the flow of drugs, crime and illegal immigration" along the southern border, said White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who reiterated that Mexico will end up paying for the wall. The memorandum also would create more detention space for people who illegally cross into the United States, he said.

Read more

Pope confirms appointment of new Opus Dei prelate


VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis confirmed the election of Spanish Msgr. Fernando Ocariz as the new prelate of Opus Dei. The 72-year-old monsignor, who had been auxiliary vicar of Opus Dei, was elected and confirmed by the pope Jan. 23, the first day of voting by Opus Dei's electoral congress, a gathering of priests and laymen.

Read more
Local News
Photo Galleries
Opinion
View all

Catholics and the Freemasons

Father Kenneth Doyle

Q. I often hear people say that they pray to specific saints for specific needs and that this is effective. ...

More
Movie Reviews
News Videos