  • Meet the spiritual powerhouses of the pro-life movement

    On: 1/27/2017, Adelaide Mena  , In:  Nation

    Washington D.C., Jan 27, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Walk along in the March for Life or Walk for Life and you will see them: a swarm of women – many of them young – dressed in long blue habits, white veils blowing in the breeze. They are the Sisters ...

  • From Cardinal Seán's blog

    On: 1/27/2017,   , In:  Local

    Last Friday (1/13) I attended the annual New York Encounter hosted by Communion and Liberation. The annual gathering is modeled after an event in Rimini, Italy, also sponsored by Communion and Liberation, called "Il Meeting," which it is the largest ...

Latest News

Obituary: Father Francis B. Leonard, former pastor in Revere


One of the two sons of the late Browning and Margaret (Barry) Leonard, he was born in Brockton on June 7, 1925. A son of the Boxer City's oldest parish, St. Patrick, he attended the parish grammar school then taught by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. He commuted to nearby Taunton for high school at Msgr. Coyle High School.

'Life is winning in America,' vice president tells March for Life rally


WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The leaders of the pro-life movement are used to having the ear of the president, as they had with Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. During their respective administrations, they addressed the March for Life via telephone, but this year the event marking the Roe v. Wade anniversary had the highest-ranking government official ever to address the crowd in person.

Cardinal Dolan: If sanctuary of the womb is violated, no one is safe


WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York warned that if the sanctuary of the womb is violated, then other sanctuaries are at risk. "Can any of us be safe, can any of us claim a sanctuary anywhere when the first and most significant sanctuary of them all, the mother's womb protecting a tiny life, can be raided and ravaged?" he asked in his homily during the Jan. 26 opening Mass for the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The vigil always precedes the annual March for Life, which takes place on the National Mall.

Our amazing Bible study

Kevin and Marilyn Ryan

It's not that we knew nothing of the Bible. After all, for years we have been reading and hearing Old ...

