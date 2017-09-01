Featured

  • Architect of Steubenville's Catholic revival dies at 85

    On: 1/9/2017, Staff  , In:  Nation

    Steubenville, Ohio, Jan 7, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Father Michael Scanlan, TOR, the former president and chancellor of Franciscan University of Steubenville, passed away on the morning of Jan. 7, after an extended illness, at age 85. The university’s ...

  • What an Italian bishop saw at his first exorcism

    On: 1/9/2017, Staff  , In:  World

    Rome, Italy, Jan 8, 2017 CNA.- Archbishop Erio Castellucci has a response to those who think the devil is not real: “they’re mistaken.” “All you have to do is witness an exorcism to understand that evil is a specific entity, ...

  • Pope to diplomats: Break bad habits of war, injustice

    On: 1/9/2017, Carol Glatz  , In:  World

    VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- At the start of a new year, Pope Francis laid out a laundry list of suggested resolutions for religious and political leaders for making a joint commitment toward building peace. No conflict exists that is "a habit impossible to ...

What an Italian bishop saw at his first exorcism


Rome, Italy, Jan 8, 2017 CNA.- Archbishop Erio Castellucci has a response to those who think the devil is not real: “they’re mistaken.” “All you have to do is witness an exorcism to understand that evil is a specific entity, as well as a reality,” he told the Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino.  

A New Year's revolution

Raymond Flynn

After attending the 12:10 Mass at Mission Church in Roxbury on Tuesday, a couple of long-time area residents ...

