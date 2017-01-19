Berlin, Germany, Jan 19, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- A German artist was fined after doing 27 pushups on a Catholic altar and posting a video of the stunt online. In the video, 38 year-old Alexander Karle can be seen walking over a barrier at the communion rail at St. John's Basilica in the city of Saarbrücken. He then climbs up on the altar, with his shoes on, to do the pushups, and briefly brushes off the altar with his hands before he leaves.