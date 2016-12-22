Featured

FARGO, N.D. (CNS) -- The Catholic Benefits Association, the Diocese of Fargo and Catholic Charities North Dakota filed a lawsuit Dec. 28 in U.S. District Court in North Dakota against a federal regulation scheduled to take effect Jan. 1 that redefines "sex" for anti-discrimination purposes to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Catholic organizations, faith groups glad to see end of Muslim registry


WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic organizations and other faith groups say they are happy with the Obama administration's last-minute decision to end a type of national Muslim registry. The National Security Exit-Entry Registration System, known as NSEERS, began under the George W. Bush administration following the 9/11 attacks and asked that men from some countries in the Middle East register with the U.S. government when they arrived in the U.S. It continued during President Barack Obama's two terms in office even as organizations, including Catholic groups, have long called for its demise.

Top-down turned around: Child protection goes global from the ground up


VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Some parts of the world see swift attention paid to victims of sexual abuse and others still experience delays or a mishandling of allegations. This imbalance, one Jesuit expert has said, reflects how years of papal pleas and Vatican mandates have not been received or implemented consistently everywhere.

Vatican says 3.9 million pilgrims visited during Jubilee year


VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- More than 3.9 million pilgrims visited and attended papal events, liturgies or prayer services during the Holy Year of Mercy in 2016, the Vatican said. The Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Vatican office that coordinates the audiences and distributes the free tickets to papal audiences and liturgies, said a total of 3,952,140 people attended a papal event at the Vatican. The Vatican released the statistics Dec. 29.

A New Year's Revolution

Raymond Flynn

After attending the 12:10 Mass at Mission Church in Roxbury on Tuesday, a couple of long-time area residents ...

