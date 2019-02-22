'The Enemy Within,' Feb. 25, NBC

NEW YORK (CNS) -- By placing a reviled traitor at the heart of its series "The Enemy Within," NBC clearly hopes to make this drama stand out in the crowded field of terrorism-themed shows. Based on the two episodes available for preview, however, it may already be too late to salvage the foundering program.



The midseason replacement series premieres Monday, Feb. 25, 10-11 p.m. EST. It will air in that time slot throughout its 13-week run.



African-American writer and producer Ken Woodruff ("Gotham") created the contemporary thriller, which opens in flashback as CIA Deputy Director of Operations Erica Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) is arrested on the National Mall. Shepherd had revealed the identities of four CIA operatives to Russian terrorist Tal (Alex Feldman), who then murdered the agents.



Convicted of treason and sentenced to life without parole in a Supermax prison, Shepherd becomes the "most hated woman in America." When, however, Tal's network executes simultaneous attacks in Washington, Philadelphia and New York, FBI special agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) fears the Russian will continue to escalate his terror.



Keaton's boss, Richard Bregman (John Finn, "Cold Case"), orders him to enlist Shepherd's help to foil Tal. "She was one of the CIA's best code breakers, and she worked with him," Bregman says. But Keaton, whose reasons for resenting Shepherd are deeply personal, initially resists the order before reluctantly agreeing to try to persuade her to work with them.



The promise of being transferred to another prison, where the former agent will receive a modicum more freedom and will be treated with somewhat more dignity, will seem to viewers a doubtful basis on which to persuade the traitor to cooperate. But it's Shepherd's desire to set things right with her teenage daughter, Hannah (Sophia Gennusa), that ultimately motivates the former operative.



With a GPS monitoring device installed in her body, and over the understandable objections of everyone else on Keaton's team, Shepherd begins helping with the Tal case. Thus she pressures Helen Gordon (Kaili Vernoff), the nervous wife of the U.S. ambassador to Colombia, to implicate her husband, Dennis (Michael Cumpsty), in the sale of trade secrets to Tal, a deal that thwarted the Drug Enforcement Administration's efforts to stop a drug cartel.



As might be anticipated in a series of this nature, "The Enemy Within" features a high level of violence -- some of which, however, is overdone and gratuitous. An instance of self-inflicted injury, moreover, is moderately disturbing. In the first two hours, by contrast, the script employs no coarse language and is free of sexual content. Still, the mayhem on display is not for the kids.



Veteran actors, well known to TV audiences, such as Finn, Cumpsty and Chestnut lend some gravitas to the series. But a lot of what happens on "The Enemy Within" doesn't feel plausible, especially where Shepherd's character is concerned.



Viewers won't believe, for instance, that Shepherd could so quickly convince a trusting woman like Helen that her husband was involved in nefarious behavior, and that she should turn against him. And Helen's inept spycraft appears all the more unlikely because a seasoned operative wouldn't put an inexperienced person in a position to fail so spectacularly and endanger lives.



Chestnut struggles mightily to overcome this credibility gap, reminding viewers of what they already know: Terrorism is serious business, and its practitioners pose grave threats. A discerning audience will demand something more substantive than that, however, if they're to stay tuned.



The relationship between Keaton and Shepherd might have created the synergy that would set "The Enemy Within" apart. But Chestnut and Carpenter are completely devoid of such alchemy.



What should register as momentous in their interaction fizzles instead. As a consequence, so too does the series.



Byrd is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service.



