TV program notes -- week of Feb. 24, 2019

Sunday, Feb. 24, 8-11 p.m. EST (ABC) "The Oscars." The 91st Annual Academy Awards for outstanding achievement in film, broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Los Angeles' Hollywood & Highland Center. Slated participants include Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg and Charlize Theron as well as conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.



Sunday, Feb. 24, 10-11 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Gladsome Light." An introspective look at the monastic work and prayer life of the monks of Michigan's Holy Transfiguration Skete as they go about their day-to-day duties (TV-Y -- all children).



Monday, Feb. 25, 9-11 p.m. EST (A&E) "Biography: The Trump Dynasty." First episode of a three-part miniseries exploring the life and family heritage of President Donald Trump. This installment, "New Frontiers" begins the multi-generational story with the Yukon Gold Rush of 1880. The series continues Tuesday, Feb. 26, and concludes Wednesday, Feb. 27, 9-11 p.m. EST each night.



Monday, Feb. 25, 10-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "People's Republic of Desire." Filmmaker Hao Wu's documentary examines how, for young Chinese raised on social media, virtual relationships are replacing real-life connections. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Tuesday, Feb. 26, 10-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Right to Fail." This episode of the series "Frontline" profiles a man with schizophrenia who, due to a court-ordered effort, must now live on his own.



