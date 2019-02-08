TV program notes -- week of Feb. 17, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb. 17 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Feb. 17, 1:30-2:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "In Concert: Cecilia Bartoli in Versailles." Opera star Cecilia Bartoli sings selections from composer -- and bishop -- Agostino Steffani (1654-1728) in the halls and on the grounds of the Palace of Versailles (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Sunday, Feb. 17, 8-10 p.m. EST (History) "Presidents at War." First episode of a two-part special looking at the experience of World War II through the eyes of the eight future U.S. presidents who fought in the conflict, beginning with Dwight D. Eisenhower and ending with George H.W. Bush. The program concludes Monday, Feb. 18, 8-10 p.m. EST.



Sunday, Feb. 17, 10-11 p.m. EST (History) "The Secret History of the White House." Investigative journalists and government insiders discuss a top-secret construction project dubbed the "Big Dig" that took place outside the West Wing of the White House between 2007 and 2012.



Tuesday, Feb. 19, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Sammy Davis Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me." This episode of the series "American Masters" explores Sammy Davis Jr.'s search for identity through the shifting tides of civil rights and racial progress (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, Feb. 20, 10-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "The Nero Files." A fresh look at the life of the first-century Roman Emperor Nero, examining what history may have gotten wrong about him (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Saturday, Feb. 23, 8-9:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Polycarp." Dramatization of the life of the early martyr St. Polycarp (AD 69-155) (TV-Y -- all children).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



