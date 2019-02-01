TV program notes -- week of Feb. 10, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb. 10 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Feb. 10, 10-11 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Mission to Educate." A history of the Catholic education system in St. Louis, which earned the nickname the "Rome of the West" after religious communities began flocking to the city to help teach (TV-Y -- all children).



Monday, Feb. 11, 10-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Hale County This Morning, This Evening." Filmmaker RaMell Ross explores life in Hale County, Alabama, part of the South's Black Belt. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Wednesday, Feb. 13, 8-9 p.m. EST (PBS) "Wild Way of the Vikings." Ewan McGregor narrates this look at the natural world through the eyes of the Vikings. Part of the series "Nature" (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Saturday, Feb. 16, 8-10 p.m. EST (EWTN) "St. Martin de Porres." Biography of St. Martin de Porres (1579-1639), a third order Dominican canonized in 1962 (TV-Y -- all children).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



