TV film fare -- week of Feb. 10, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Feb. 10. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Feb. 10, 3-4:45 p.m. EST (TCM) "Royal Wedding" (1951). Genial musical in which a brother-sister song-and-dance duo (Fred Astaire and Jane Powell) take their show to London on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's wedding, then get caught up in the spirit of the occasion and find mates of their own in a dancer (Sarah Churchill) and an aristocrat (Peter Lawford). Directed by Stanley Donen, the lightweight plot is helped by some pleasant songs and agreeable dance numbers, but what's most memorable is the eye-popping sequence in which Astaire dances on the walls and ceiling of his hotel room. Romantic complications. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Madea's Family Reunion" (2006). Wacky but warm follow-up to the 2005 dramedy "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," which finds outrageous southern matriarch Madea (played in drag by Tyler Perry) helping one niece (Rochelle Aytes) escape her abusive live-in fiance (Blair Underwood), another niece (Lisa Arrindell Anderson) find love with a gentlemanly bus driver (Boris Kodjoe), and a wayward youth (Keke Palmer) turn her life around -- all the while planning a family gathering. Once again written and directed by Perry, the sequel follows the original's lead, combining off-the-wall humor and serious story lines with strongly religious overtones, resulting in a heartfelt and agreeable affirmation of faith, family and forgiveness -- highlighted by emotional speeches by Cicely Tyson and Maya Angelou about black dignity -- that's easy to applaud, despite its message-heavy sentiment and intermittent vulgarities. Domestic abuse violence, brief drug references, scattered crude sexual and scatological humor, and some crass expressions. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5:45-8 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Midnight Run" (1988). An embezzler (Charles Grodin), on the run from mobsters and the law, is nabbed in New York by a bounty hunter (Robert De Niro) who attempts to escort him back to Los Angeles alive to collect $100,000. With humor and some sentiment, director Martin Brest charts the growing camaraderie between this odd couple as they dodge dangers along the way. Much profanity and some comic-book violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Wednesday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m.-midnight EST (TCM) "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962). Set within the frame of a grand adventure is this interesting study of British hero-author T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole), whose World War I exploits in leading the Arabs against the Turks made his literary works popular in the 1920s. Director David Lean focuses on the diverse aspects of the man with an ambiguity suitable to the mystery still surrounding this mythic figure. Bloody wartime battles and implications of a homosexual incident. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Friday, Feb. 15, 10:33 p.m.-12:01 a.m. EST (Lifetime) "Miss Sloane" (2016). A striking performance from Jessica Chastain as the ruthless Washington lobbyist of the title propels director John Madden's forceful study of political corruption. The win-at-all-costs wheeler-dealer shocks her colleagues when, driven by personal conviction, she abruptly changes sides in the fight over a pending gun control bill, abandoning her cushy position with a topflight firm (led by Sam Waterston) and signing on with a fledgling outfit (headed by Mark Strong) for what she realizes will be an uphill battle against the National Rifle Association and its allies. Potential casualties in the high-stakes conflict include one of the staff members (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who switched companies with her, and who harbors a long-hidden secret. Despite its obvious -- and, for Hollywood, predictable -- partisan bias, and its preference for dramatic effect over ethical seriousness, as penned by Jonathan Perera, the film is fundamentally moral. Yet its exploration of the protagonist's unhealthy personal life, in which she uses a male prostitute (Jake Lacy) as a partner for emotionally empty, commitment-free sex, will be off-putting even for some mature viewers. Semi-graphic nonmarital sexual activity, a prostitution theme, several uses of profanity, a tasteless religious joke, frequent rough and crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



