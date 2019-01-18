TV film fare -- week of Jan. 27, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Jan. 27. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Monday, Jan. 28, 8-11:04 p.m. EST (A&E) "National Treasure" (2004). Unevenly entertaining action adventure about a fortune hunter (Nicolas Cage), who steals the Declaration of Independence, which he believes holds the key to unlocking a 200-year-old mystery surrounding a fabled treasure hidden by America's Founding Fathers. Combining Indiana Jones-inspired action sequences with "Da Vinci Code" intrigues involving secret societies like the Freemasons, director Jon Turteltaub has crafted a fun but forgettable popcorn film. Recurring action violence and some frightening images. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6:30-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "That Uncertain Feeling" (1941). Droll comedy in which a dull insurance executive (Melvyn Douglas) agrees to give his dippy wife (Merle Oberon) a divorce after she gets involved with an eccentric pianist (Burgess Meredith), then proceeds to win her back on his own terms. Producer-director Ernst Lubitsch has some witty fun with the idle rich who can afford to turn minor problems into major ones, but Meredith steals the show as a wacky egoist. Comic treatment of marriage and sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Wednesday, Jan. 30, 8-10 p.m. EST (Showtime) "We Own the Night" (2007). Powerful character-driven drama set in 1980s New York about a drug-taking nightclub manager (a splendid Joaquin Phoenix) who changes his dissolute ways when his police-officer brother (Mark Wahlberg) is shot -- and their police-chief father's (Robert Duvall) life threatened -- by the Russian mobsters who control the venue. Writer-director James Gray sustains a taut, tragedy-drenched mood, the action secondary to the human drama. Performances are fine, including Eva Mendes as Phoenix's girlfriend; and the narrative has an admirable gravitas, marred from a moral standpoint only by a revenge killing that is out of step with Catholic teaching. Sporadic but strong violence, rough language, some crude expressions and profanity, vigilante killing, some grisly crime images, drug use, a sexual encounter and upper female nudity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Friday, Feb. 1, 6:15-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "Tom Sawyer" (1973). Reader's Digest musical adaptation of the Mark Twain classic with Johnny Whitaker as Tom, Jeff East as Huck, Jodie Foster as Becky and Celeste Holm as Aunt Polly. Directed by Don Taylor, the movie is a quite diverting though undistinguished bit of nostalgia that, if it misses the wit and cultural perceptions of the original, succeeds nonetheless in being continually engaging. Young viewers will be delighted. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audiences. All ages admitted.



Saturday, Feb. 2, 8-9:45 p.m. EST (HBO) "Uncle Drew" (2018). Mostly harmless sports comedy, based on a Pepsi ad campaign, in which a basketball coach (Lil Rel Howery) whose players have deserted him on the eve of a prestigious tournament turns for help to the title character (Kyrie Irving), an elderly and elusive legend from the Harlem hoops scene of the 1960s. Together they hit the road to recruit the various members of the old man's former team (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller and Nate Robinson) in hopes of thwarting the obnoxious rival (Nick Kroll) who enticed the trainer's original squad away from him. Director Charles Stone III blends court heroics with riffs on everything from Howery's physique to the quirks of the aged and even throws in a spontaneous dance competition. But the sum of his ingredients is not overly satisfying, especially given the hard-to-swallow premise. Teamwork and self-confidence are celebrated in Jay Longino's script which also offsets the fun it pokes at Pentecostal exuberance with brief affirmations of Christian faith. A glimpse of aberrant bedroom behavior played for laughs, fleeting male rear nudity, cohabitation, references to promiscuity and premarital relationships, some sexual and mildly irreverent humor, at least one use each of profanity and crude language, numerous milder oaths, a bleeped F-word, several crass terms. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Feb. 2, 9-11 p.m. EST (Showtime) "7 Days in Entebbe" (2018). All the tension of a daring military raid has somehow been drained from this historical drama based on the 1976 hostage rescue in Uganda by Israeli commandos. With a better script and bigger budget, director Jose Padilha and screenwriter Gregory Burke could have made an effective thriller. But neither is in evidence here, nor is there a vital historical or moral context. Instead the film attempts to give a sympathetic gloss to two German leftists (Daniel Bruhl and Rosamund Pike) who, as affiliates of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, helped plan the hijacking that kicked off the crisis. Occasional gun and physical violence, fleeting gore, a single use of rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Feb. 2, 9:55-11:55 p.m. EST (Cinemax) "Kong: Skull Island" (2017). Impressive monster movie, set in 1973, in which an ensemble of scientists and soldiers -- the civilians led by a fringe researcher (John Goodman), the troops by a hard-bitten colonel (Samuel L. Jackson) -- travel to a previously uncharted island where they encounter an updated version of King Kong. As a World War II-era Air Force officer (John C. Reilly) who bailed out over the isle and has been stranded there ever since eventually explains to them, however, while the outsized ape may be the monarch of this hidden realm, he is far from the most lethal threat its new visitors will have to face there. Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts' action adventure, which also features Tom Hiddleston as the group's guide and Brie Larson as a Vietnam War photographer who has decided this is her next big story, references everything from a range of science fiction movies to Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 film "Apocalypse Now" and its partial source material, novelist Joseph Conrad's "Heart of Darkness." Amid an exploration of the destructive human aggressiveness that gives rise to armed conflict, the multiple dangers the cast confront lead to some unsettling mayhem and a few grisly deaths, marking this as a journey strictly for grownups. Stylized but grim combat and other violence with little gore, a few gruesome images, a couple of uses of profanity, at least one rough term, occasional crude and crass language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



