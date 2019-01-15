Archbishop calls '9 Days for Life' a 'powerful prayer initiative'

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The novena "9 Days for Life" is a "powerful prayer initiative" for the end to abortion and for "the respect of all human life," said the chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities.



The novena and related observances sponsored by the bishops' pro-life secretariat lead up to the annual Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children Jan. 22, the anniversary of the Supreme Court's 1973 decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton that legalized abortion.



Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, the committee chairman, said in a Jan. 11 statement that more than 118,000 people had already signed up to pray this novena, which began Jan. 14, and he invited more to join at www.9daysforlife.com.



"Together, we will seek the Lord's help in building a culture of life, where the most vulnerable are respected -- starting in the womb," he said.



The overarching intention of the novena is that all human life will be respected. Each day of the "9 Days for Life" novena highlights a different intention and is accompanied by a short reflection, suggested actions and related information.



Since 2013, more than 100,000 Catholics have joined together each year to pray this annual novena, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.



The 9daysforlife.com website provides ways for Catholics to join the novena and to access resources. Participants can receive the novena by downloading a free "9 Days for Life" app, or by subscribing to daily emails or text messages. A printable version also is available online.



"In addition to praying for the unborn and for an end to abortion, we will pray for respect for life at all stages: for those nearing the end of their lives, for children in need of adoptive homes, for those mourning the loss of a child through abortion, and many others," the USCCB Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities said about the novena.



