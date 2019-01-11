TV program notes -- week of Jan. 20, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Jan. 20 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, Jan. 21, 10-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World." Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana's documentary looks at the Native American influence in popular music, achieved despite attempts to ban, censor and erase Indian culture. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, Jan. 23, 10-11 p.m. EST (History) "Knight Fight." Premiere of an eight-part miniseries focusing on the Armored Combat League, an organization dedicated to recreating combat trials among medieval warriors. In this episode, "Vikings vs. Byzantines," six fighters compete using the historically accurate implements of the Viking and Byzantine armies of the 10th Century.



Friday, Jan. 25, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Doubt From Minnesota Opera." This episode of the series "Great Performances" showcases an adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's play about suspicion leading to a battle of wills at a Catholic school (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Saturday, Jan. 26, 2:30-5 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Walk for Life West Coast." Catherine Hadro and Franciscan Father John Paul host live coverage of San Francisco's largest pro-life event, including speeches and interviews with pro-life leaders and walk participants (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, Jan. 26, 8-9:45 p.m. EST (EWTN) "The Great Mr. Handel." Classic British film from 1942 dramatizes the life of George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) and recounts how he rose above illness and money worries to compose his beloved oratorio, "Messiah" (TV-Y -- all children).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



