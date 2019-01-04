TV program notes -- week of Jan. 13, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Jan. 13 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Jan. 13, 3:30-5:30 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord." Live broadcast from the Sistine Chapel as Pope Francis celebrates Mass with the sacrament of Baptism. The liturgy will be rerun noon-2 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Jan. 15, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "The Swamp." This episode of the series "American Experience" explores the history of the Florida Everglades, the nation's largest wetland (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "March for Life." Live and complete coverage of the most important pro-life event of the year: the annual March for Life in Washington (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Jan. 18, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Orphee et Eurydice from Lyric Opera of Chicago." A reimagining of Christoph Willibald Gluck's enduringly popular opera based on the famous Greek myth. A "Great Performances" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



