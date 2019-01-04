TV film fare -- week of Jan. 13, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Jan. 13. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Jan. 13, noon-2 p.m. EST (Showtime) "I Feel Pretty" (2018). A thump to the head during a Soul Cycle workout gives a young, ambitious but out-of-shape woman (Amy Schumer) the illusion that she is suddenly slim and beautiful, and this supercharges her self-confidence, transforming her failing romantic life as well as her career at a cosmetics firm (led by Lauren Hutton and Michelle Williams). Though her fantasy alienates her from her closest pals (Aidy Bryant and Busy Philipps) for a time, it also lands her a sensitive new boyfriend (Rory Scovel). Co-writers and directors Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein have packaged an unbendingly cheerful girl-power fable that, despite its trite plot, conveys sound messages about self-esteem and showcases some good moral choices. A sequence in which the protagonist's sudden boldness is shown to extend to sexual matters, however, may have the parents of teen girls, who are this film's target audience, hesitating to give them the green light. An implied nonmarital sexual encounter, obscured rear nudity, a single instance each of scatological and anatomical humor. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Sunday, Jan. 13, 8-10:30 p.m. EST (TCM) "A League of Their Own" (1992). In a spirited, often amusing drama about the formation of a women's professional baseball league during World War II, the narrative follows the course of a season with a team whose odd assortment of players include sibling rivals (Geena Davis and Lori Petty), a backwoods slugger (Megan Cavanagh), streetwise fielders (Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell) and a washed-up rummy as manager (Tom Hanks). Directed by Penny Marshall, the story uses the baseball diamond as an arena of team solidarity and personal self-discovery rather than as an ideological soapbox, though its feminist perspective is abundantly evident. A few mild sexual references, some vulgar language and occasional tasteless humor, including a toilet joke. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Wednesday, Jan. 16, 8-10:15 p.m. EST (TCM) "East of Eden" (1955). Classic adaptation of the second part of John Steinbeck novel set in 1919 northern California with Cain and Abel overtones, as an alienated young man (James Dean) poignantly tries to connect with his distant father (Raymond Massey) with the sympathetic support of the girlfriend (Julie Harris) of his brother (Richard Davalos), while tracking down the mother (Oscar-winning Jo Van Fleet) he thought had died long ago, but now runs a house of ill repute. Masterful director Elia Kazan elicits fine performances from Dean (in his first major role), and the rest of the cast. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Thursday, Jan. 17, 5:35-7:30 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Herbie: Fully Loaded" (2005). Cheerful family comedy which finds the magical Volkswagen Beetle rescued from the scrapheap to help a plucky speedster (Lindsay Lohan) realize her dream of being a stock car racer, when she rides the love bug to victory against a slimy NASCAR champ (Matt Dillon) and saves her widower dad's (Michael Keaton) struggling racing team. Directed by Angela Robinson, the film manages to capture the freewheeling slapstick fun and blithe charm of the earlier films, while imparting a lighthearted message about friendship, loyalty, honesty and the bonds of family, which packs enough heart under its hood to make for a satisfyingly entertaining ride. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audience. All Ages Admitted.



Saturday, Jan. 19, 7-9 p.m. EST (AMC) "Gravity" (2013). This thrilling lost-in-space adventure -- directed by Alfonso Cuaron, who co-wrote the screenplay with his son Jonas -- offers up dazzling cinematography and top-notch performances. High above Earth, a Russian missile launched against a spy satellite causes a chain reaction, destroying the Space Shuttle and marooning its only surviving crewmates (Sandra Bullock and George Clooney). What ensues is "E.T." in reverse, as our plucky humans -- who were at work repairing the Hubble Space Telescope when disaster struck -- search for a way to go home. Amid the mayhem, the film has another, deeper story to tell, as the nearness of death provokes reflections on mortality and the afterlife. These meditations are used as stepping stones toward a resolution that viewers of faith will find both satisfying and refreshingly pro-life. Possibly acceptable for mature adolescents. Scenes of intense peril and horror, brief gore, at least one use of profanity, a few crude expressions. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Jan. 19, 7:20-9 p.m. EST (HBO) "Tully" (2018). Though it winds up strongly affirming marriage and family life, this comedy takes a path to that positive outcome that most viewers may not wish to follow. As a baby present to mark the arrival of her third child, an already overworked and exhausted mother (Charlize Theron) is offered the free services of a night nanny (Mackenzie Davis) by her prosperous brother (Mark Duplass). Though she hesitates to accept the gift at first, once she relents, she finds that the relief provided by the remarkably gifted, free-spirited young caregiver revitalizes her relationship with her loving but distracted husband (Ron Livingston) and with their two older kids (Lia Frankland and Asher Miles Fallica). Yet all is not as it seems. Some of the moral difficulties inherent in director Jason Reitman's film, as scripted by Diablo Cody, are offset by its ultimate point. Others are resolved by unforeseen plot development. Still others, however, remain, though mostly in the background. Some misguided values, including implicit acceptance of promiscuity and homosexual acts, strong sexual content involving pornographic images, nudity, marital lovemaking and a problematic scene of childhood sexuality, a couple of uses of profanity, numerous rough and crude terms. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



