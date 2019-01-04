TV program notes -- week of Jan. 6, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Jan. 6 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Jan. 6, 4-6 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord." From St. Peter's Basilica, Mass of the Epiphany with Pope Francis. The liturgy will be rerun noon-2 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, Jan. 6, 3:30-5 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Our Faith in Action." Missionaries and volunteers from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul share encounters they have had while serving communities in need throughout the United States (TV-Y -- all children).



Tuesday, Jan. 8, 10-11 p.m. EST (History) "Project Blue Book." Premiere of a 10-episode drama series in which Aidan Gillen plays real-life UFO researcher J. Allen Hynek (1910-1986). This episode, "The Fuller Dogfight," focuses on the case of a military pilot who claimed to have survived a dogfight with an alien craft.



Tuesday, Jan. 8, 10-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter." This special recounts the scientific detective story behind the discovery of the USS Indianapolis wreck site (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, Jan. 11, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "The Cleveland Orchestra Centennial Celebration." The Cleveland Orchestra celebrates its centennial with a gala concert. A "Great Performances" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



