TV film fare -- week of Jan. 6, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Jan. 6. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Jan. 6, 11:45 a.m.-1:35 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Thank You for Your Service" (2017). Powerful drama about the devastating impact of post-traumatic stress disorder on soldiers returning from war, directed by Jason Hall and based on David Finkel's eponymous nonfiction book. An Army sergeant (Miles Teller) returns to Kansas with his squad after a tour of duty in Iraq, haunted by the death of one unit member (Brad Beyer) and the near-fatal wounding of another (Scott Haze). As he bottles up his emotions, his wife (Haley Bennett) tries to break down the barrier between them while the widow (Amy Schumer) of his fallen comrade demands to know how her husband died. Meanwhile, another veteran of the regiment (Beulah Koale), coping with a brain injury, drifts into crime and drugs. The film offers a brutally honest portrayal that evokes sympathy for veterans and their plight as well as outrage at a bloated bureaucracy seemingly unable to cope with the crisis at hand. Graphic wartime violence and bloodshed, a suicide, drug use, a glimpse of full female nudity, sexual banter, a couple of uses of profanity, pervasive rough and crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Sunday, Jan. 6, 8-10 p.m. EST (TCM) "A Letter to Three Wives" (1949). Classic sudser in which three suburban women (Jeanne Crain, Linda Darnell and Ann Sothern) receive a note from a friend saying she has left town with one of their husbands (businessman Jeffrey Lynn, schoolteacher Kirk Douglas and chain-store owner Paul Douglas, respectively). Writer-director Joseph L. Mankiewicz centers on each woman as she recalls her marriage in flashbacks laced with witty dialogue and contemporary social jabs which have dated badly, though the sentimental twist ending will never go out of style. Romantic complications. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7-9 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Friday Night Lights" (2004). Hard-hitting drama about a season in the life of a small-town high school football team (coached by Billy Bob Thornton) as it struggles to make it to the Texas state championship. Based on the nonfiction best-seller by H.G. Bissinger and directed by Peter Berg, the film is an engrossing, at times unsettling, portrait of the lives and fragile dreams of young athletes which exposes the unhealthy pressure-cooker environment where teenagers are asked to shoulder the expectations of an entire community. Much football violence, some underage drinking, two sexual situations, one with partial nudity, an abusive father-son relationship, some crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Jan. 12, 3:30-5:45 p.m. EST (TCM) "A Man for All Seasons" (1966). Engrossing drama of the last seven years in the life of Thomas More, Henry VIII's chancellor, who met a martyr's death rather than compromise his conscience during a period of religious turmoil. Robert Bolt's script is masterfully directed by Fred Zinnemann, with a standout performance by Paul Scofield in the title role, among other notable performances from a uniformly fine cast. The historical dramatization achieves an authentic human dimension that makes its 16th-century events more accessible and its issues more universal. Profoundly entertaining but heavy going for children. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audiences. All ages admitted.



Saturday, Jan. 12, 8-9:55 p.m. EST (HBO) "Ocean's 8" (2018). Clever humor keeps this elaborate crime caper on pace as a recently released ex-con (Sandra Bullock) and her longtime partner (Cate Blanchett) bring together an eccentric fashion designer (Helena Bonham Carter), a jeweler (Mindy Kaling), a con artist (Awkwafina), an experienced fence (Sarah Paulson) and a computer hacker (Rihanna) to pull off a heist at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala. Their target is a unique diamond necklace they must manage to convince Cartier's to loan to a movie star (Anne Hathaway) for the event. Grown viewers willing to treat larceny as nonchalantly as do director and co-writer Gary Ross and his script collaborator Olivia Milch will also get an eyeful of glamour. Less easily sloughed off than the principal theft is a subplot involving the revenge-driven frame-up of the selfish art dealer (Richard Armitage) whose cowardice sent Bullock's character to the slammer in the first place. A vengeance theme, a bedroom scene involving handcuffs, brief nonmarital sensuality, drug use, a couple of profanities, at least one rough and several crude terms. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Jan. 12, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST (AMC) "I Am Legend" (2007). Grim but effective thriller has a brave scientist (Will Smith) as the last surviving person in New York battling ferocious animal and human mutants as he struggles to find a cure for the virus that has eliminated most of the world's population. Director Francis Lawrence's adaptation of Richard Matheson's 1954 novel has some eerie scenes of a decimated New York, and the computer-generated images of mutants attacking are scary enough when they come. But, though Smith is a compelling presence and there are some pointed and admirable spiritual elements, the basic setup ultimately grows tiresome and more depressing than exciting. Intense if isolated violent sequences, including the killing of the creatures, scantily clad mutants. Possibly acceptable for older teens. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



