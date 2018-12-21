TV program notes -- week of Dec. 30, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 30 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Vespers of Thanksgiving." Pope Francis presides over this evening prayer service of thanksgiving at the year's end. The liturgy will be rerun 4-5:30 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Dec. 31, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve With Renee Fleming." The New York Philharmonic and opera star Renee Fleming celebrate New Year's Eve on this musical special. A "Live From Lincoln Center" presentation (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Jan. 1, 4-6 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God." Pope Francis presides at Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. The Mass will be rerun noon-2 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Jan. 1, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2019" This episode of the series "Great Performances" showcases the Vienna Philharmonic in an annual concert at the Austrian capital's Musikverein (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



