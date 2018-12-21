TV film fare -- week of Dec. 30, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Dec. 30. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Dec. 30, 8-10 p.m. EST (TCM) "The Maltese Falcon" (1941). Dashiell Hammett's private detective Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) gets involved with a crafty trio of crooks (Mary Astor, Sidney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre), each trying to outswindle the other in quest of the priceless statue of the movie title, but all the hard-boiled gumshoe wants is to nab the one who murdered his partner (Jerome Cowan). Writer-director John Huston's classy crime melodrama has taut pacing, snappy dialogue, wry characterizations and an unsentimental payoff. Though there's some menace and violence, it's mainly a mind-over-muscle caper. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Monday, Dec. 31, 8-10:03 p.m. EST (Lifetime) "A Walk to Remember" (2002). A popular and shallow high school senior (Shane West) finds himself unexpectedly falling for a seriously religious classmate (Mandy Moore) who brings out the best in him despite her own personal crisis. Director Adam Shankman's earnest teen romance travels a predictable route but excels in affirming faith values as a positive and joyous part of life. Some sexual references and fleeting crass language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Wednesday, Jan. 2, 8-10 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Maid in Manhattan" (2002). Agreeable if formulaic romantic comedy in which a charming politician (Ralph Fiennes) mistakes a hotel maid (Jennifer Lopez) for a wealthy guest. Appealing performances from the main and supporting cast help director Wayne Wang's familiar comedy of errors go down easily enough despite an autopilot resolution, along the way touching on issues of class and opportunity. An implied sexual encounter, occasional profanity and crude expressions, and some sexual references. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Thursday, Jan. 3, 8 p.m.-midnight EST (TCM) "Ben-Hur" (1959). Director William Wyler's classic Hollywood epic follows the Jewish prince of the title (Charlton Heston) after he's betrayed by his boyhood Roman friend (Stephen Boyd) and subjected to much misery until finally achieving retribution for all his suffering. The narrative's conventional melodrama is transformed by the grand scale of its spectacle, especially the chariot race, and by the stirring performances of its principals, who manage to overcome the story's cliches and stereotypes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audiences. All ages admitted.



Saturday, Jan. 5, 10:05 p.m.-12:35 a.m. EST (Cinemax) "A Time to Kill" (1996). A novice Southern white lawyer (Matthew McConaughey) and an enterprising law student (Sandra Bullock) collaborate to defend an African-American father (Samuel L. Jackson) who has killed the two thugs who raped and nearly murdered his 10-year-old daughter. Adapted from John Grisham's best-seller, director Joel Schumacher's solid but slick courtroom melodrama provides engrossing entertainment while oversimplifying race relations and the revenge-based murders. Ambiguous treatment of justice issues, disturbing violence including an off-screen rape and crude language with racial epithets. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



