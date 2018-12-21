CatholicTVto air Christmas Masses from the U.S. and the Vatican

Pope Francis venerates a figurine of the baby Jesus at the start of Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Dec. 24, 2017. CNS photo/Paul Haring

WATERTOWN -- On Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25, the CatholicTV Network will broadcast Christmas Masses from around the U.S. and the Vatican.



Christmas Masses will air beginning on Christmas Eve with Mass from the Vatican presided over by Pope Francis at 8 p.m. The Mass with Pope Francis will rebroadcast on Christmas Day at 7 a.m. Pope Francis' annual Christmas message, "Urbi et Orbi," will air on Christmas Day at 6 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 9 p.m.



Christmas Mass coverage continues at 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve with Mass from the Church of the Nativity in Timonium, Maryland. Mass from Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago will follow at 1 a.m.



On Christmas Day, Mass with Cardinal Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley will air at 9:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 7 p.m. Christmas Mass from the National Shrine in Washington, D.C., will air at 5 p.m. and be rebroadcast at 11:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish (La Santa Misa) will air at 2 p.m. and rebroadcast at 9:30 p.m.



In addition the Masses listed above, the network will be airing Christmas programming all day from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26. The schedule is subject to change. CatholicTV is available on cable, CatholicTVLIVE.com, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV, Apple TV, and both Android and iOS apps.