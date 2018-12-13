TV program notes -- week of Dec. 23, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 23 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Dec. 23, 7-7:30 p.m. EST (Fox) "Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas." The arctic herd of the "Ice Age" franchise celebrates Christmas in this animated special featuring the voices of John Leguizamo, Ray Romano and others (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Monday, Dec. 24, 3:30-5:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve." From St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis celebrates the Solemnity of the Birth of the Lord (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Dec. 24, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Christmas Eve Mass." Live broadcast from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Dec. 25, 6-6:30 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Urbi et Orbi: Message and Blessing." Pope Francis delivers his Christmas blessing to the city of Rome and the world. The event will be rerun 3-3:30 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Dec. 28, 9-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood." Tribute concert, hosted by Audra McDonald, celebrating Leonard Bernstein's 100th birthday. A "Great Performances" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



