TV film fare -- week of Dec. 23, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Dec. 23. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Dec. 23, 9-11 a.m. EST (Showtime) "Major League" (1989). Lighthearted comedy about misfit Cleveland Indians baseball players who rally for one last hurrah when they learn the team's new owner (Margaret Whitton) is trying to engineer a losing season in order to move the franchise to Miami. Although strapped with a feel-good plot as old as the hills, writer-director David Ward keeps his action fun and funny with a top-notch cast of losers (Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen, Wesley Snipes and James Gammon). Much locker room language and implied sexual trysts. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Sunday, Dec. 23, 10 p.m.-midnight EST (TCM) "A Christmas Carol" (1951). This British version of the Dickens classic has worn well over the years principally because of Alastair Sim's zestful performance as Scrooge, the old humbug whose transformation into a loving human being is a pleasure to behold. Director Brian Desmond Hurst's period piece does well with its 19th-century London setting and the ghostly visitations are done simply but with considerable flair. The result is dandy family viewing. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Monday, Dec. 24, 6-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944). Nostalgic musical placed in St. Louis on the eve of the 1903 World's Fair celebrates the old-fashioned virtues of close-knit family life as domestic complications beset the parents (Leon Ames and Mary Astor), grandpa (Henry Davenport), teenage daughter (Judy Garland) and boy next door (Tom Drake). Director Vincente Minnelli lightens the sentiment with good-natured humor, Judy's numbers include "The Trolley Song" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and tiny Margaret O'Brien steals the show with her Halloween pranks. Appealing family fare. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Monday, Dec. 24, 8-10 p.m. EST (ABC) "Beauty and the Beast" (1991). Enchanting animated fairy tale of a young maiden who rescues her father from a ferocious beast only to fall in love with the creature's gentler qualities. Computer graphics enhance classic Disney animation for eye-pleasing visuals enlivened by rousing musical numbers and delightful characterizations from directors Kirk Wise and Gary Trousdale. Brief scary scenes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audiences.



Wednesday, Dec. 26, 8-11:03 p.m. EST (Lifetime) "Secretariat" (2010). The true story of the 1973 Triple Crown winner, arguably the greatest racehorse of all time, comes to the big screen in a film that is both thrilling sports adventure and moving family drama. Secretariat's owner (Diane Lane) is a housewife who returns to her horse-farm roots and gambles everything on the big red equine. As she makes her mark in an all-male world, she battles prejudice and the skepticism of her family, but she never loses hope in her dream. At her side are a bossy assistant (Margo Martindale), an even more domineering trainer (John Malkovich) and a gentle-hearted groom (Nelsan Ellis) whose spiritual nature provides an affecting undercurrent. Unencumbered by any really objectionable elements, this exuberant and inspirational cinematic champ can be cheered on by a wide audience. Some tense emotional moments and heated arguments. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, Dec. 29, 1:30-4:30 p.m. EST (AMC) "We Bought a Zoo" (2011). In this amiably tame, warmly emotional feature, based on the true-life experiences of British memoirist Benjamin Mee, a widower (Matt Damon) and his two children (Maggie Elizabeth Jones and Colin Ford) attempt to start over by purchasing an exurban menagerie filled with endangered animals and staffed by a clutch of oddball humans. Under the baton of director Cameron Crowe, the story's Capraesque charms are enhanced by numerous rock 'n' roll ballads and some star wattage. Both father and teenage son are given romantic prospects, played by Scarlett Johansson and Elle Fanning, respectively. Viewers will note that the catharsis achieved studiously bypasses the theological, that there's an implied timetable for the grieving process, and that no one questions the idea that it's always moral to hasten the death of a suffering creature. Yet the movie is still commendable, not least because the value of hard work is emphasized. At least one instance of profanity, several uses of crude and crass language, some lightly suggestive banter and a few morbid images. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, Dec. 29, 8-9:45 p.m. EST (HBO) "Life of the Party" (2018). Anemic comedy in which middle-aged mom Melissa McCarthy (who also co-wrote the script) is dumped by her husband (Matt Walsh) in favor of the hard-edged real estate agent (Julie Bowen) with whom he has been having an affair and decides to get a fresh start by returning to the university she dropped out of in order to have her now-grown daughter (Molly Gordon) who is also currently a student there. Her kindly, upbeat manner makes her the toast of her daughter's sorority and wins her the heart of a handsome fraternity brother (Luke Benward). Everything about director and co-writer Ben Falcone's star vehicle for his wife McCarthy rings false, including its affirmations of maternal and filial affection and its rounds of mutual feminine confidence building. Frivolously treated offscreen nonmarital and marital sexual activity, some of it in semi-public places, unintentional drug use, comic brawling, sexual and anatomical humor, a couple of crude and numerous crass terms. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Dec. 29, 10:05 p.m.-12:10 a.m. EST (Cinemax) "John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017). Stylized, nearly cartoonish nihilism and the high body count that results from it create most of the apparent appeal of this second drama about the professional assassin of the title, played by Keanu Reeves. The rest, as directed by Chad Stahelski from Derek Kolstad's script, consists of small moments -- quite small, since there's nearly no dialogue -- of mordant and questionable humor. The core story has Wick violently pulled out of retirement and unwillingly drawn into a plot to seize a seat at the High Table, a criminal enterprise. An Italian playboy (Riccardo Scamarcio) wants the seat held by his fur-adorned sister (Claudia Gerini). To get it, he orders Wick to treat Sis with extreme prejudice. Pervasive action violence with little blood, a suicide, brief full female nudity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



