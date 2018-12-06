Archdiocesan high school football season wrap-up

The Xaverian Brothers High School football team celebrates their Catholic Conference Title at Fenway Park on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Courtesy photo

Congratulations to the following schools:



-- Xaverian, Westwood; Catholic Conference Title



-- Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury; Division 1/South title



-- St. Mary, Lynn; Division 7/North title



-- Pope John, Everett; Division 8/North title and Catholic Central Small title



-- St. John Prep, Danvers; Division 1/North title and Division 1 State title



Arlington Catholic vs. Arlington



Visiting their town rival on Wednesday evening, Nov. 21, the Arlington Catholic Cougars lost a close one, 21-20. Led by Anthony Petrelis '01 in his first season, Arlington Catholic ends at 2-8. Arlington ends at 5-6. The rivalry was the 11th and final in the series. Arlington ends with a Thanksgiving Day record of 7-4.



Lowell Catholic vs. Lowell



Playing on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Chelmsford High School in a new rivalry, the Lowell Catholic Crusaders ended their season with a 28-18 win over Greater Lowell. Led by Jason Houston (fourth season), Lowell Catholic ends at 5-6. Greater Lowell ends at 7-4.



Xaverian vs. St. John Prep



Playing at Fenway Park on Thanksgiving eve, the Hawks from Westwood beat their rival 14-12 and captured the Catholic Conference Title. Led by Al Fornaro (second season), Xaverian had a great season, ending at 8-2. Overall, Xaverian leads the rivalry at 30-21-0. St. John Prep ended the season at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, beating Catholic Memorial 40-22 to win the Division 1 super bowl. Led by Ron St. Pierre (fifth season), Prep ends at 10-2.



Austin Prep vs. Shawsheen



It was year one in this new rivalry and the end of an era as Austin Prep coach Bill Maradei went out with a 14-8 win in North Reading on Thanksgiving morning. Ending a 40-year career in coaching, dating to his days at Dom Savio in East Boston, the win was his 270th. Austin Prep ends at 5-6. Shawsheen Vocational Tech, located in Billerica, ends at 4-7.



Matignon/St. Joseph Prep vs. Pope John XXIII



In year one of this new rivalry, the Pope John Tigers, playing at Everett Memorial Stadium on Thanksgiving morning, defeated the visiting combined team from Matignon in Cambridge and St. Joseph Prep in Brighton by a score of 26-0. Despite the shutout loss, the combined team led by Michael Hill (second season) had a winning season ending at 6-5. Pope John ended their season at Gillette on Dec. 1, losing the Division 8 super bowl to St. Bernard 46-35. Led by first-year coach Paul Sobolewski, Pope John ends at 12-1.



Central Catholic vs. Lawrence



Meeting for the second time on Thanksgiving eve, Central Catholic had a great game, beating their neighbor 39-12 at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium. Led by Chuck Adamopoulos, (22nd season) the Central Catholic Raiders end at 8-3. Lawrence ends at 2-8.



Malden Catholic vs. Waltham



Making the trip to Waltham on Thanksgiving morning, the hosting team beat Malden Catholic 13-0. Led by Bryan Pinabel in his first season, Malden Catholic ends at 1-9. Waltham ends at 3-7.



Catholic Memorial vs. Boston College High



Traveling over to Dorchester on Thanksgiving morning, the CM Knights had a great game, beating their rival 39-15. Previously, the Knights captured the Division 1/South title on Nov. 9 with a 25-14 win over Xaverian. The season ended with a tough loss to St. John Prep at Gillette Stadium for the Division 1 super bowl by a score of 40-22. Led by first year Coach John DiBiaso, CM ends at 9-3. BC High, led by Jonathan Brillo in his first season, ends at 4-7. Overall, BC High leads the rivalry at 37-18-1.



Cathedral vs. Tech Boston Academy



In year three of this rivalry, Tech Boston (the former Dorchester High), playing at their home field in Dorchester on Thanksgiving morning, had a great game, beating Cathedral 48-6. Led by first-year coach Derrick Beasley, Cathedral ends at 1-9. Tech Boston ends at 6-5.



Bishop Fenwick vs. St. Mary



Playing at home on Thanksgiving eve, Bishop Fenwick had a great game, beating their rival 60-0. Led by David Woods (21st season), Fenwick had a great season, ending at 9-2. St. Mary ended their season at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, losing the Division 7 super bowl to Blackstone Valley Tech 18-0. Led by first-year coach Sean Driscoll, St. Mary ends at 8-5.



Cardinal Spellman vs. Archbishop Williams



Playing at their home field on Thanksgiving eve, Cardinal Spellman beat their rival in a close one, 22-21 and captured the Gravy Bowl. Losing 21-8 at half time, the Cardinals rallied in the fourth to win the game. Led by Ron St. George (11th season), the Cardinals end at 5-5. Archbishop Williams, led by first-year coach Matt Reggiannini, ends at 3-8.