Cardinal celebrates Mass with Central Catholic High community

Cardinal O'Malley is pictured with Central Catholic High students Elvin Rosa, Dylan Hale, Alexandra Gonzalez Tellez, Kaleigh Gibney, Colleene Kabaria and Father John W. Delaney during the cardinal's Nov. 26 visit. Pilot photo/courtesy Central Catholic High School

Related Reading From Cardinal Seán's blog





LAWRENCE -- Over 1,400 Central Catholic High School students, faculty, alumni, board members and other honored guests recently enjoyed a visit from Cardinal Seán O'Malley as he presided over a Mass at Central Catholic on Nov. 26.



Kathleen Mears, superintendent at the Archdiocese of Boston, joined the cardinal for the visit. Central Catholic President Christopher Sullivan '81 introduced Cardinal O'Malley in a standing room only Memorial Gymnasium.



"We are truly blessed and honored to have His Eminence Cardinal Seán O'Malley here with us today and we truly appreciate him sharing his time, wisdom and guidance with the Central Catholic community," said Sullivan.



Father John W. Delaney, a graduate of Central Catholic's Class of 1979 and current pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford, also assisted with the Mass, while Central Catholic's Liturgical Band and Choir provided music.



In his homily, Cardinal O'Malley reflected on focusing not just on gifts we recieve, but also on the gift giver.



"Catholic education is about discovering God in our lives and finding the meaning and purpose in our lives. It gives me great joy to be here at Central Catholic High School and I am grateful to the Marist Brothers for founding this school. I am delighted to be here and appreciative for all who are in attendance," the cardinal said.



Central Catholic seniors Maria Graziano and John Boyle presented gifts to Cardinal O'Malley and Superintendent Mears on behalf of the CCHS community.



"Thank you for your vocation, your love and for sharing both of those with us today," said the students.



A small reception followed the Mass, where Cardinal O'Malley was able to interact with Central Catholic students, faculty and special guests.